Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Buys 209 Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Belden were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Belden by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Belden in the second quarter worth $36,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Belden by 287.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Belden by 153.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 403.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Belden alerts:

Belden Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BDC opened at $83.93 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.08 and its 200 day moving average is $79.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.02. Belden Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.54 and a 52-week high of $99.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Belden Announces Dividend

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $551.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.06 million. Belden had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Belden Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on BDC shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Belden from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Belden from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Belden currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Belden

About Belden

(Free Report)

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.