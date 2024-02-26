Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Buys 627 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.4% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.6% during the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 13,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 13,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.05.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 0.4 %

Boston Scientific stock opened at $67.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $46.20 and a 1-year high of $67.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.78.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 11.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 13,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $899,779.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 271,542 shares in the company, valued at $17,883,756.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Boston Scientific news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $455,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,690,551.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 13,662 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $899,779.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 271,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,883,756.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,847 shares of company stock worth $3,848,956 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

