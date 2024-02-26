Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Cuts Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust trimmed its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 52.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,820 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cadence Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $248,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 14,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 10,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000.

VCIT stock opened at $79.90 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.78 and a 1 year high of $81.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.16.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.281 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

