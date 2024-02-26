Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Grows Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 860 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 12.2% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 5,620 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 83.5% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 538,282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $139,560,000 after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC increased its stake in Paycom Software by 1.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, 1623 Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 50.6% in the third quarter. 1623 Capital LLC now owns 37,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,736,000 after buying an additional 12,624 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on PAYC. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $294.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. William Blair cut Paycom Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.33.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $184.67 on Monday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $374.04. The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $196.82 and its 200-day moving average is $224.60.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $434.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.50 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.42%.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

