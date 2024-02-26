Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Grows Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,599 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth $369,081,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,742,218 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $550,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173,922 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Ross Stores by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,938,572 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $890,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902,348 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,584,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Ross Stores by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,355,761 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $600,541,000 after purchasing an additional 662,825 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ROST. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised Ross Stores from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.42.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $148.03 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.22. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.00 and a fifty-two week high of $149.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.