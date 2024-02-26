Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Grows Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 550.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,290 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in State Street were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of State Street by 51.3% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 619 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in State Street by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in State Street by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 733 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC increased its stake in State Street by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the first quarter worth $70,000. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at State Street

In related news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 2,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $190,238.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,801. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

State Street Price Performance

Shares of State Street stock opened at $73.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $62.78 and a 12 month high of $91.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.01.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. State Street had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STT has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on State Street from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on State Street from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of State Street from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on State Street from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.83.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

