Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Grows Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 62.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth $50,000. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 11,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth about $195,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at about $821,000. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DD. StockNews.com raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded DuPont de Nemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America cut DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

NYSE DD opened at $69.96 on Monday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.14 and a 12 month high of $78.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a PE ratio of 75.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.84%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

