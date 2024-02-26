Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $171,000 Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 42.4% during the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.8% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.60.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $389.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $137.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $361.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $318.50. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $222.65 and a 52-week high of $392.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuitive Surgical news, President David J. Rosa sold 80,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.28, for a total transaction of $31,418,788.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 163,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,607,962.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, President David J. Rosa sold 80,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.28, for a total transaction of $31,418,788.80. Following the sale, the president now owns 163,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,607,962.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 481 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.09, for a total value of $185,709.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,054.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,965 shares of company stock valued at $43,140,714 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

