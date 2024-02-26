Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $179,000 Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Southern were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SO. STAR Financial Bank grew its holdings in Southern by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 6,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 38,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in Southern by 0.5% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 34,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in Southern by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Southern by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 7,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO stock opened at $67.69 on Monday. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $61.56 and a twelve month high of $75.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.50.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 77.14%.

SO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.46.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $356,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,570,609.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $60,286.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,984.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $356,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,570,609.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,998 shares of company stock worth $1,817,613. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

