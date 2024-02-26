Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $200,000 Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TECH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,916,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,380,929,000 after buying an additional 922,301 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 382.9% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,153,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $592,919,000 after acquiring an additional 5,672,587 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,414,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $523,591,000 after acquiring an additional 136,127 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,445,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,924,978,000 after acquiring an additional 18,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,741,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $277,019,000 after purchasing an additional 65,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Price Performance

TECH opened at $71.62 on Monday. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1 year low of $51.79 and a 1 year high of $89.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.90, a P/E/G ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.94.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $272.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.48 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TECH shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 4th. Stephens cut their target price on Bio-Techne from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.11.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

