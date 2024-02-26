Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $217,000 Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,440 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ET. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 100.0% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 477.3% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 86.8% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on ET shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

NYSE:ET opened at $14.89 on Monday. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $14.98. The company has a market cap of $50.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.71.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.46 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.46%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.60%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

