Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $226,000 Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 134.8% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth $32,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PSX shares. Citigroup began coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $151.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.21.

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $133,230.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,385.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,457,333.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,587 shares of company stock valued at $8,671,094 in the last ninety days. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $147.11 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.75 and its 200 day moving average is $124.49. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $89.74 and a 12-month high of $149.52. The stock has a market cap of $62.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.72. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 22.10%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 27.15%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

