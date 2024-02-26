Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $233,000 Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 100,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,853,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $286,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $389,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $179.70 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.59. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $142.56 and a 52 week high of $180.17. The company has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

