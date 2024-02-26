Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $249,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJK. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $216,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $84.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.63. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.03 and a fifty-two week high of $85.11.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.