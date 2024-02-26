Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $276,000 Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lowered its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. BOS Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.3% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 12,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,883,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 3,786 shares of company stock valued at $748,470 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on ZTS. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Zoetis from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.33.

Zoetis Price Performance

ZTS opened at $197.21 on Monday. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.03 and a fifty-two week high of $201.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $193.11 and a 200 day moving average of $183.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market cap of $90.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.90, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.88.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 51.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 34.12%.

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

