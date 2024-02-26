Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Increases Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 645 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total transaction of $577,409.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,066,242.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total value of $577,409.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,676 shares in the company, valued at $4,066,242.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.79, for a total transaction of $201,979.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,827 shares in the company, valued at $25,174,603.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,675 shares of company stock valued at $7,838,529. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VRTX shares. StockNews.com lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $359.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $373.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $417.27.

VRTX stock opened at $430.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $421.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $380.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $283.60 and a 12 month high of $448.40.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.35. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 36.68% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 14.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

