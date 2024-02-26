Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Increases Stock Holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,150 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Paylocity in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paylocity in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Paylocity in the second quarter worth about $47,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Paylocity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Paylocity by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 73.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Paylocity Price Performance

Paylocity stock opened at $173.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.89. Paylocity Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.40 and a fifty-two week high of $230.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 24,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total value of $4,299,716.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,587,872 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,383,899.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 24,504 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total transaction of $4,299,716.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,587,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,383,899.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.47, for a total transaction of $228,858.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,582,827.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,023 shares of company stock worth $4,547,235. Corporate insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PCTY. TheStreet cut shares of Paylocity from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Paylocity from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Paylocity in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Paylocity from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.47.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PCTY

About Paylocity

(Free Report)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.