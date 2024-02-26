Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 241.0% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $72.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $60.99 and a twelve month high of $73.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.41 and a 200 day moving average of $67.35.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

