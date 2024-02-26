Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Purchases 162 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the second quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 98.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 182.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 4,480.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOPE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Up 1.3 %

Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $131.95 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.50. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.61. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.65 and a twelve month high of $144.94.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

