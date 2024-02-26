Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Purchases 162 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 7,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 14.9% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 355,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,817,000 after buying an additional 163,437 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 27,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on MCHP. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $31,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,276. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $82.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $44.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.07. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $68.75 and a 52-week high of $94.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 45.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.06%.

About Microchip Technology

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.