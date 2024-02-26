Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Purchases 2,005 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 337.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 9,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 17,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

VGSH opened at $58.01 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.31 and a twelve month high of $58.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.88.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.198 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

