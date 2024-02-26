Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Purchases 201 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,270 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Workiva were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WK. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Workiva in the second quarter worth $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Workiva during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Workiva by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Workiva in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Workiva in the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.
Workiva Stock Performance
WK stock opened at $87.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,262.59, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.89. Workiva Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.50 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00.
Insider Transactions at Workiva
Analyst Ratings Changes
WK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Workiva from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Workiva from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Workiva from $123.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workiva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.50.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Workiva
About Workiva
Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Workiva
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- First it was Tyson stock, now this food company is set to rally
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Is CRISPR Therapeutics the NVIDIA of gene editing?
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Block’s multiple ecosystems drive shares higher on 2024 outlook
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.