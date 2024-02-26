Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Purchases 201 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,270 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Workiva were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WK. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Workiva in the second quarter worth $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Workiva during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Workiva by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Workiva in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Workiva in the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Stock Performance

WK stock opened at $87.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,262.59, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.89. Workiva Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.50 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00.

Insider Transactions at Workiva

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Workiva news, CFO Jill Klindt sold 2,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $279,031.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,634,754.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Workiva news, CFO Jill Klindt sold 2,931 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $279,031.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,634,754.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 11,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.62, for a total transaction of $1,070,919.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,846,849.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

WK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Workiva from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Workiva from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Workiva from $123.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workiva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

