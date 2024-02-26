Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Purchases 236 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 26.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,594,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,864,499,000 after acquiring an additional 200,496 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co lifted its position in Analog Devices by 5.6% during the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 2,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 169,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,014,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $269,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Analog Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.26.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

ADI stock opened at $190.11 on Monday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.99 and a 1-year high of $202.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $192.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.31. The company has a market capitalization of $94.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total value of $1,921,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,524.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

