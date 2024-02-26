Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Purchases 250 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,642 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Alarm.com by 474.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Alarm.com during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 422.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,055 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALRM. Barclays lifted their price target on Alarm.com from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alarm.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Insider Activity at Alarm.com

In other Alarm.com news, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 28,433 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total transaction of $1,989,741.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,013,422.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alarm.com Stock Up 2.7 %

ALRM stock opened at $71.88 on Monday. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.92 and a 52 week high of $74.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.98, a P/E/G ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.90.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $226.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.93 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 9.19%. Alarm.com’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

