Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Purchases 598 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 22.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,318 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in PayPal were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,062 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 1.5% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 20,878 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 5.7% in the third quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 81,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in PayPal by 17.8% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 42,306 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 6,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 9.7% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 36,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Up 1.4 %

PYPL opened at $59.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $79.27. The company has a market cap of $63.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.09 and a 200 day moving average of $59.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

