Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Purchases 74 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 761 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 273.9% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 7,206 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 59,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,747,000 after purchasing an additional 8,903 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.9% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,746,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $342,201,000 after buying an additional 64,981 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 5.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 497,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $97,494,000 after buying an additional 24,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 106,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Charles River Laboratories International

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total value of $1,418,738.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP William D. Barbo sold 4,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.50, for a total value of $1,006,425.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,879 shares in the company, valued at $5,685,431.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total value of $1,418,738.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at $626,155.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $247.71 on Monday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $161.65 and a one year high of $251.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $225.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.25 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 11.49%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRL. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Guggenheim cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.54.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Charles River Laboratories International

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Further Reading

