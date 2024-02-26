Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Raises Stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 36,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ GEHC opened at $89.07 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.88. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.35 and a 1-year high of $89.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.49.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GEHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

