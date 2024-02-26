Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Raises Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,431 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 15.8% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 501,183 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,095,000 after purchasing an additional 68,438 shares during the period. Future Fund LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,669,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 4.7% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 28.9% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 24,254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $525,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 748,759 shares in the company, valued at $56,209,338.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $525,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 748,759 shares in the company, valued at $56,209,338.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at $17,739,556.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 284,228 shares of company stock worth $23,586,031 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $86.00 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.76 and a 12-month high of $90.04.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 42.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -7.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $71.50 to $74.75 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Micron Technology from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.95.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MU

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.