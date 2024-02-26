Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Sells 404 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lessened its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in American Tower were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 15.3% during the third quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 37,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after buying an additional 5,005 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in American Tower by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,437,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,326,000 after acquiring an additional 14,016 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in American Tower by 241.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 380,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,644,000 after purchasing an additional 269,440 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 15.7% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $189.93 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $202.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.20. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $154.58 and a 1-year high of $219.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.68.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($1.16). American Tower had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 5.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 444.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on AMT shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMT

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.