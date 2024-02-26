Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Sells 451 Shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,776,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 1.2% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 18,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 8.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 3.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period.

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Stock Performance

BATS VFVA opened at $112.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.86.

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Profile

The Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF (VFVA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP U.S. Large Cap Value index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US equities with lower share prices relative to fundamental values, as determined by the manager. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation.

