Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Sells 573 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lessened its stake in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,615 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Perficient were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRFT. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 22.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,282 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Perficient in the 1st quarter worth about $1,742,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Perficient by 7.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,675 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 56.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,325 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 6,246 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 9.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,272 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $68.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.14. Perficient, Inc. has a one year low of $51.23 and a one year high of $96.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.49.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Perficient from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.33.

In other Perficient news, SVP Kevin Thomas Sheen sold 684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total value of $47,223.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,831,838.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 1,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total transaction of $76,280.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,927 shares in the company, valued at $2,191,344.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Thomas Sheen sold 684 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total transaction of $47,223.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,831,838.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,330 shares of company stock worth $961,900 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. It offers strategy and transformation solution in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

