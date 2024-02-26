Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Sells 736 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust cut its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 736 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peloton Wealth Strategists boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.6% in the third quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 62,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Truist Financial by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,643,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,007,000 after purchasing an additional 133,300 shares during the last quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,804,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.8% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 29,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 14.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:TFC opened at $35.24 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.38. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $47.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -192.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TFC shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.87.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

