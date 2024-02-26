Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Trims Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in Elevance Health by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $376,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,554,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Elevance Health Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $514.09 on Monday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $412.00 and a 12-month high of $515.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $485.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $467.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.78.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.02. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $42.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.12 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Elevance Health from $547.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.90.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

