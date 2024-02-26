Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Trims Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust decreased its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,894 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.
Devon Energy Stock Performance
NYSE DVN opened at $43.88 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.07. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.47 and a fifty-two week high of $57.13. The company has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Devon Energy Profile
Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
