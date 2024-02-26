Pason Systems (PSI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 28th.

Pason Systems Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Pason Systems stock opened at C$14.15 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$15.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.68. Pason Systems has a 1-year low of C$10.75 and a 1-year high of C$16.33.

Get Pason Systems alerts:

Pason Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Pason Systems’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Pason Systems news, Senior Officer Russell Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.00, for a total value of C$150,000.00. In other Pason Systems news, Senior Officer Ryan Van Beurden sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.00, for a total value of C$100,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Russell Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.00, for a total transaction of C$150,000.00. Insiders have sold 41,250 shares of company stock valued at $644,240 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

PSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. National Bankshares set a C$20.00 price target on shares of Pason Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. National Bank Financial cut shares of Pason Systems from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Pason Systems from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Pason Systems

Pason Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pason Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pason Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.