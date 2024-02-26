PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.

PBF Energy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 41.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. PBF Energy has a payout ratio of 21.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect PBF Energy to earn $4.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.5%.

PBF Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

PBF opened at $47.34 on Monday. PBF Energy has a 12 month low of $31.25 and a 12 month high of $56.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.49). PBF Energy had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PBF Energy will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PBF. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on PBF Energy from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Mizuho raised shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 12,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.86 per share, with a total value of $535,092.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 14,345,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,180,384.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other PBF Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 12,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.86 per share, with a total value of $535,092.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,345,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,180,384.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Trecia M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total transaction of $466,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,182,817.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,268,200 shares of company stock valued at $54,251,872 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PBF Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 12.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 396,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,656,000 after purchasing an additional 43,143 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in PBF Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 56.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 51,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 18,652 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PBF Energy during the first quarter worth $578,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 308,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,508,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

