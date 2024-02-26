PEAK6 Investments LLC Takes $7.19 Million Position in Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT)

PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,140,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,185,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC owned 2.24% of Bakkt as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bakkt by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Bakkt by 320.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Bakkt by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 251,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Bakkt during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bakkt by 2.1% during the second quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 492,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 10,149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

Bakkt Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BKKT opened at $0.89 on Monday. Bakkt Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $2.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Bakkt from $2.10 to $1.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

Insider Transactions at Bakkt

In other news, Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 18,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $38,464.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,084,306 shares in the company, valued at $8,372,827.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Marc D’annunzio sold 42,807 shares of Bakkt stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total transaction of $54,364.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 667,320 shares in the company, valued at $847,496.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 18,763 shares of Bakkt stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $38,464.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,084,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,372,827.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,600,880 shares of company stock worth $3,566,358 over the last three months. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Bakkt

Bakkt Holdings, Inc offers a platform for crypto and redeeming loyalty points. The company's institutional-grade technology platform offers various solutions, such as Custody, an institutional-grade custody solution for market participants; Crypto Connect, a platform that enables consumers, businesses, and institutions to buy, sell, and store crypto in a digital experience; Crypto Rewards that focuses on enabling customers to earn crypto rewards, as well as redeem existing reward currencies into crypto; and Crypto Payouts for customers to automatically invest a portion of payments into crypto.

Featured Stories

