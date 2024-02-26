Peninsula Energy Limited Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share (OTCMKTS:PENMF)

Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF – Free Report) – HC Wainwright issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Peninsula Energy in a report released on Wednesday, February 21st. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Peninsula Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share.
Peninsula Energy Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of PENMF stock opened at $0.07 on Monday. Peninsula Energy has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.08.
Peninsula Energy Company Profile
Peninsula Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a uranium exploration company in the United States. The company's flagship project is its 100% owned Lance uranium project located in Wyoming. The company was formerly known as Peninsula Minerals Limited and changed its name to Peninsula Energy Limited in November 2010.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Peninsula Energy
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/19 – 2/23
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
Receive News & Ratings for Peninsula Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peninsula Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.