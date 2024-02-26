Peninsula Energy Limited Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share (OTCMKTS:PENMF)

Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF – Free Report) – HC Wainwright issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Peninsula Energy in a report released on Wednesday, February 21st. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Peninsula Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share.

Get Peninsula Energy alerts:

Peninsula Energy Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of PENMF stock opened at $0.07 on Monday. Peninsula Energy has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.08.

Peninsula Energy Company Profile

Peninsula Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a uranium exploration company in the United States. The company's flagship project is its 100% owned Lance uranium project located in Wyoming. The company was formerly known as Peninsula Minerals Limited and changed its name to Peninsula Energy Limited in November 2010.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Peninsula Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peninsula Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.