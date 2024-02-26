Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) PT Lowered to $290.00 at Truist Financial

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Penumbra from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Penumbra from $335.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $248.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Penumbra from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $284.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Penumbra from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $305.36.

Penumbra Stock Performance

Shares of PEN opened at $238.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 103.19 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.99 and a quick ratio of 3.41. Penumbra has a one year low of $180.93 and a one year high of $348.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $255.48 and a 200-day moving average of $241.36.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $284.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.62 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 8.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Penumbra will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.42, for a total value of $135,852.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,094,871.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.42, for a total transaction of $135,852.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,094,871.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bridget O’rourke sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total transaction of $33,961.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,091.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 835 shares of company stock valued at $190,866. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEN. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 171.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

Featured Stories

