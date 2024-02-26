Perella Weinberg Partners to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:PWP)

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th.
Perella Weinberg Partners has a payout ratio of 22.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Perella Weinberg Partners Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PWP opened at $12.97 on Monday. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 52 week low of $6.80 and a 52 week high of $13.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.12.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PWP. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the second quarter worth about $78,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the second quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 33.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.38% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in a research report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $11.50 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in a research report on Monday, November 20th.
Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advice services related to mission-critical strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, capital markets advisory, private capital placement, and financing and capital advisory solutions focused on restructuring and liability management, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries.
