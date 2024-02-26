Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM) Stock Position Decreased by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its holdings in Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,977,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 1.26% of Perimeter Solutions worth $8,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 30.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 116.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. 94.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Perimeter Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group lifted their target price on Perimeter Solutions from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

Perimeter Solutions Stock Up 0.3 %

PRM stock opened at $5.82 on Monday. Perimeter Solutions, SA has a twelve month low of $2.79 and a twelve month high of $8.95. The company has a market cap of $915.25 million, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

About Perimeter Solutions

(Free Report)

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Perimeter Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perimeter Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.