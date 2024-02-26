Personal CFO Solutions LLC Increases Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,413 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 50.9% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,609 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,790,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 26.2% during the third quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,413 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares in the last quarter. Advent Capital Management DE acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $3,262,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 5.9% during the third quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,311,434 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,445,211,000 after purchasing an additional 910,009 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVDA stock opened at $788.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $597.38 and a 200-day moving average of $505.29. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $222.97 and a 12-month high of $823.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.01, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 19.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.34%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $825.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $820.03.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total value of $5,008,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 979,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,693,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total transaction of $5,008,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 979,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,693,969.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,998 shares of company stock valued at $65,236,422 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

