PetIQ (PETQ) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect PetIQ to post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PetIQ Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PETQ opened at $18.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $537.98 million, a P/E ratio of 43.52, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.66. PetIQ has a 1 year low of $9.08 and a 1 year high of $22.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of PetIQ from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of PetIQ in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Institutional Trading of PetIQ

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in PetIQ by 1,149.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PetIQ by 142.9% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its holdings in PetIQ by 29.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in PetIQ by 880.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 9,552 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in PetIQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

