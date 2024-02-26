Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Shares Sold by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 183,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,859 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned 0.15% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. worth $6,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 3.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 2.8% in the third quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 12,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 5.9% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PECO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PECO opened at $34.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.93. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 75.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.56. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.85 and a 12-month high of $37.92.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.0975 dividend. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. This is an increase from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 254.35%.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

Featured Stories

