Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Announces Earnings Results

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 4.90%. Pilgrim’s Pride’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS.

Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of PPC stock opened at $28.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.79 and its 200-day moving average is $25.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 240.60 and a beta of 0.78. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 52-week low of $19.96 and a 52-week high of $29.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PPC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.43% of the company’s stock.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

