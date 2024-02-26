Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 4.90%. Pilgrim’s Pride’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS.

Pilgrim’s Pride Price Performance

Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock opened at $28.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Pilgrim’s Pride has a fifty-two week low of $19.96 and a fifty-two week high of $29.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.96. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 240.60 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Institutional Trading of Pilgrim’s Pride

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PPC. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 213.6% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,234,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,145,000 after purchasing an additional 840,850 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 244.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 694,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,925,000 after buying an additional 492,934 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,510,000 after buying an additional 490,356 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,077,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,034,000 after buying an additional 447,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter valued at $10,544,000. 16.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.