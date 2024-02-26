Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Position Decreased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,107 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter worth $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 1,093.5% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the third quarter worth $41,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pinterest by 5,138.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the third quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Christine Deputy sold 22,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $837,046.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 222,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,306,774.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christine Deputy sold 22,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $837,046.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 222,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,306,774.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total value of $751,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 74,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,789,741.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,327 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,672 in the last ninety days. 6.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pinterest Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of PINS stock opened at $35.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a PE ratio of -597.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.21 and a 200-day moving average of $31.89. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $20.60 and a one year high of $41.60.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PINS shares. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.52.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

