Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (PZA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on March 15th

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of TSE PZA opened at C$14.25 on Monday. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a 12-month low of C$12.85 and a 12-month high of C$15.52. The company has a market cap of C$350.84 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.58 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.26.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Company Profile

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. It also distributes food. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

