Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (PZA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on March 15th

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.
Pizza Pizza Royalty Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of TSE PZA opened at C$14.25 on Monday. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a 12-month low of C$12.85 and a 12-month high of C$15.52. The company has a market cap of C$350.84 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.58 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.26.
Pizza Pizza Royalty Company Profile
