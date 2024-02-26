PlasCred Circular Innovations (OTCMKTS:MGPRF) vs. Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Head-To-Head Contrast

PlasCred Circular Innovations (OTCMKTS:MGPRF – Get Free Report) and Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.9% of Montrose Environmental Group shares are held by institutional investors. 11.9% of Montrose Environmental Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares PlasCred Circular Innovations and Montrose Environmental Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PlasCred Circular Innovations N/A N/A N/A Montrose Environmental Group -6.73% -10.10% -3.90%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PlasCred Circular Innovations N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Montrose Environmental Group $544.42 million 1.79 -$31.82 million ($1.90) -16.99

This table compares PlasCred Circular Innovations and Montrose Environmental Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

PlasCred Circular Innovations has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Montrose Environmental Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for PlasCred Circular Innovations and Montrose Environmental Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PlasCred Circular Innovations 0 0 0 0 N/A Montrose Environmental Group 0 1 4 0 2.80

Montrose Environmental Group has a consensus price target of $41.40, suggesting a potential upside of 28.21%. Given Montrose Environmental Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Montrose Environmental Group is more favorable than PlasCred Circular Innovations.

Summary

Montrose Environmental Group beats PlasCred Circular Innovations on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PlasCred Circular Innovations

PlasCred Circular Innovations Inc. engages in the recycling of plastic. It operates PlasCred process and PlasCred Primus. Th company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. operates as an environmental services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects. Its technical advisory and consulting services include regulatory compliance support and planning, environmental, and ecosystem and toxicological assessments and support during responses to environmental disruptions. The Measurement and Analysis segment tests and analyzes air, water, and soil to determine concentrations of contaminants, as well as the toxicological impact of contaminants on flora, fauna, and human health. Its services include source and ambient air testing and monitoring, leak detection, and advanced analytical laboratory services, such as air, storm water, wastewater, and drinking water analysis. The Remediation and Reuse segment provides engineering, design, implementation, and operations and maintenance services primarily to treat contaminated water, remove contaminants from soil, or create biogas from waste. The company serves technology, media, chemical, energy, power and utility, industrial and manufacturing, financial, and engineering industries, as well as local, state, provincial, and federal government entities. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in North Little Rock, Arkansas.

