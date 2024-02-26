PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 207 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Exponent were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RK Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Exponent by 49.3% in the third quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 45,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Exponent by 5.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 192,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,466,000 after buying an additional 9,135 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its stake in Exponent by 12.3% in the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 4,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 0.8% in the third quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 317,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R.P. Boggs & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 14.2% in the third quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. now owns 67,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,773,000 after acquiring an additional 8,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $78.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 40.24 and a beta of 0.72. Exponent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.61 and a 52-week high of $105.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.51.

Exponent Increases Dividend

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $113.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.11 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 28.49% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXPO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Exponent from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exponent news, insider Eric Guyer sold 3,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $264,275.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exponent Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

